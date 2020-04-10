Latest News

State Police say they arrested a Corinth man for pointing BB gun at motorist

by: Sarah Darmanjian

CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Police say they arrested Joshua A. Pullar on April 7, for allegedly pointing a BB gun at another vehicle while driving on the Northway in the Town of Malta.

The 20-year-old Corinth man pointed the BB gun at another motorist after a dispute while on the Northway, according to State Police.

Pullar was charged with menacing in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, both A misdemeanors.

He was taken into custody and issued an appearance ticket for Malta Town Court on May 21.

