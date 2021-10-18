State police recover stolen handgun in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police arrested Kymere Thomas, 23, of Watervliet and Tasheen McGriff after the vehicle they were in was stopped late Friday on Quail Street and Third Street in Albany.

Police say McGriff was stopped after the vehicle he was driving was reported to have been involved in a possible burglary. Troopers were reportedly interviewing everyone in the car when the front seat passenger, Kymere Thomas, ran on foot and was seen getting rid of a handgun as he ran.

Troopers took Thomas into custody after a short foot chase and retrieved a stolen loaded 9mm handgun, police say. While searching the vehicle, Troopers also reportedly found several tablets of oxycodone.

Both men were taken into custody and processed.

Police charged Thomas with the following:

  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree (C felony)
  • Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th degree (E felony)
  • Criminal Impersonation 2nd degree (A misdemeanor)
  • Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance 7th degree (A misdemeanor)

McGriff was charged with the following:

  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree (A misdemeanor).

Thomas was arraigned in Albany City Court and remanded to Albany County Jail on $30,000 cash or $60,000 bond. McGriff was remanded to Albany County Jail on a parole hold.

