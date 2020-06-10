State Police pull body out of Mohawk near Peebles Island

Cohoes, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Legislation to prohibit the incineration of aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF) at the Norlite Hazardous Waste Facility in Cohoes passed unanimously in both the Senate and the Assembly. It will now go to the Governor for consideration.

Assemblyman John McDonald and Senator Neil Breslin introduced the legislation back in February within weeks of learning that the U.S. Department of Defense entered into a contract with the Norlite Facility to burn and dispose of firefighting foam containing PFAS chemicals without any sort of environmental review. “The EPA, even the DEC are not exactly sure if this is going to work, so why do we want to put the public at risk?,” said Assemblyman McDonald.