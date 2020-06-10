WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police say they are pulling a male body out of the Mohawk River near Peebles Island. They say a call came in around 1 p.m. on Wednesday for reports of a body in the river.
LATEST STORIES
- NYS Legislature passes more police reforms
- Colonie offers an expedited process for outdoor dining permits
- Legislation to prohibit incineration of firefighting foam in Cohoes passes unanimously in both houses
- State Police pull body out of Mohawk near Peebles Island
- Christopher Columbus statues torn down in Virginia and Boston