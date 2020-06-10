Breaking News
Adirondack Balloon Festival cancelled for 2020

State Police pull body out of Mohawk near Peebles Island

News
Posted: / Updated:
Body in water

State Police say they pulled a body out of the Mohawk River near Peebles Island.

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police say they are pulling a male body out of the Mohawk River near Peebles Island. They say a call came in around 1 p.m. on Wednesday for reports of a body in the river.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak