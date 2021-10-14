State Police needs help locating Gabriel Dumore

News
Posted: / Updated:
Gabriel Dumore

Gabriel Dumore

HARRISVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police needs help locating Gabriel Dumore, 45, of Harrisville.

Dumore was last seen leaving his job (LaFleur’s Collison & Glass, Norwood) for lunch around noon on October 6. He has had no contact with anyone since a phone call right after leaving for lunch

On October 10, his car was found at Stewart’s Shop on Maple Street in Potsdam.

Dumore is 5’11, has brown eyes and brown hair. He is known to frequent the Potsdam area.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at 315-379-0012.

More from NEWS10

Follow us on social media

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19