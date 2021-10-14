HARRISVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police needs help locating Gabriel Dumore, 45, of Harrisville.

Dumore was last seen leaving his job (LaFleur’s Collison & Glass, Norwood) for lunch around noon on October 6. He has had no contact with anyone since a phone call right after leaving for lunch

On October 10, his car was found at Stewart’s Shop on Maple Street in Potsdam.

Dumore is 5’11, has brown eyes and brown hair. He is known to frequent the Potsdam area.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at 315-379-0012.