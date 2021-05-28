State Police need help to locate car involved in hit and run

VOORHEESVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10)- New York State Police are looking for help finding a car involved in a hit and run on May 22.

They say a female was trying to remove an animal from the road when she was hit by a dark-colored sedan, based on their preliminary investigation.

The sedan was going southeast on Beaver Dam Road in Voorheesville when it struck the 23-year-old, failing to stop and continuing to drive southeast, according to police. The incident happened at approximately 9:05 p.m.

The female was brought to Albany Medical Center, treated and released.

State Police in New Scotland are asking anyone with information about the dark-colored sedan involved in this incident to call them (518)768-8154 and reference report #10237722.