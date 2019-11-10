State Police: Missing Sand Lake man found

SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police in Schodack confirmed 50-year-old Gerald Dymond was found Sunday afternoon.

Police said he appears to be okay without any injuries.

Dymond, widely known as a local comedian, was reported missing since Thursday November 7. He was last seen along route 203 in the town of Nassau.

Hundreds came together to help with search efforts throughout the time Dymond was missing.

This story is developing and NEWS10 will continue to update this article as new information is received.

Anyone with information should contact the New York State Police at 518-477-9333.