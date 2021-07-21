State Police: Man arrested for DWI after showing up to wrong house for party

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10)-An Amsterdam man was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated after showing up at the wrong address for a party, according to the New York State Police.

They said Joseph Olmstead, 33, pulled into the wrong driveway believing there was a party there. Police said he became belligerent when the homeowner told him he had the wrong address.

The homeowner reported Olmstead to the State Police. Olmstead failed a roadside test, he was taken into custody then provided a breath sample of .23% BAC. He was released to a third party and is due in Amsterdam Town Court in the middle of August.