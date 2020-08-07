State Police looking for missing teen

WESTPORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police are looking for a missing 17-year-old. Summer Jean Sprouse was last seen at her home in the town of Westport on August 5.
She is believed to be in the company of an adult male by the name of Daniel Wilson. Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at (518) 873-2750.
LATEST STORIES
- Local man says Lebanon explosion is just the tip of the iceberg for country
- Virginia police: Rape suspect, freed due to coronavirus, kills accuser
- Empire State Weekly New York State Parent Teachers Association Interview
- First Fridays Artswalk launching in Pittsfield, running through August
- Nighttime paving project set to begin Thursday on Carmen Road in Guilderland