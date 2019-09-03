State Police looking for man who stole cash from a vending machine at NYSF

News
Posted: / Updated:

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Police are investigating a larceny at the State Fair.

The man in these photos is accused of unlocking a milk vending machine and removing all of the cash out of it at the New York State Fair. He was caught on camera by another vendor.

If you know who the individual is, you’re asked to call State Police at (315) 366-6000.

More from NewsChannel 9:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play