State Police looking for information on deadly crash

ULSTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police are asking for anyone with information on a deadly crash to come forward. The crash happened on Sunday on I-87 in Ulster at 8:30 p.m.

Troopers say a tractor-trailer tried to stop when coming up to traffic at a standstill but crashed into the back of a Honda Accord. The tractor-trailer pushed the Accord off the roadway and also hit a Kia Sedona minivan.

Police say three rear-seat passengers in the Accord were killed in the crash. Justin Gayapersad, 10, Zulika Salim, 47, Chelsea Gayapersad, 14 were all killed in the crash. The occupants of the Honda Accord and Kia Sedona were all family members from Bronx.

Five people were taken to area hospitals, most have minor injuries.

The accident currently remains under investigation. State Police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact Inv. Joseph Temple at SP Kingston (845) 802-9296.

