State police looking for individual involved in alleged stabbing

NEW BALTIMORE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police in Catskill are asking for the public’s help with finding Deven Hotaling, 22, of Philmont, N.Y.
Police say on Saturday, September 25 around noon, Hotaling was involved in a physical altercation in the area of State Route 9w and State Route 144 in New Baltimore that ended in a stabbing.
The victim was a 30-year-old who was stabbed multiple times in the side and back and is currently receiving treatment at Albany Medical Center, according to police.
Police say an arrest warrant for Hotaling has been issued for Assault in the first degree, a B felony. Anyone with information regarding Hotaling’s whereabouts is asked to call State Police Catskill at (518) 622-8600.
