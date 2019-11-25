State Police looking for Communication Specialists

(NEWS10) – The New York State Police will be hiring Communication Specialists to assist police across the state.

Communications Specialists are responsible for all radio communications within a Troop’s jurisdiction. They regularly use data terminals and telephone; perform file checks; transmit information; handle complaints and requests for assistance. They send messages and maintain files on messages received and sent to New York State Police Information Network Terminals. The duties of this position are often carried out under stress in a busy work environment.

Appointees will work a 40-hour workweek, rotating shifts and have varying days off, including weekends and holidays.

Applications must be postmarked by November 26, 2019. There is no online application.

To apply and for information on the test and position- visit http://troopers.ny.gov/Employment.