State Police issue warning against deadly pills found in North Country

CLINTON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A public advisory has been issued regarding deadly pills recently found in Northern New York.

New York State Police are alerting the public regarding new pills, considered deadly, being reported in the North Country. According to Authorities, law enforcement in Clinton County have been investigating the origins of a counterfeit oxycodone pain medication believed to contain compressed fentanyl.

State Police warn local residents to be wary of a blue pill, with markings containing an “M” and a “30.

All members of the public are urged to take caution in taking any prescription not prescribed by a doctor or not from a pharmacy.

Those with any information regarding these pills are urged to report it to any local law enforcement agency.