ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police issued 38,363 tickets during the statewide “Click It or Ticket” enforcement campaign from May 22 through June 4. Police investigated 2,436 crashes, including 410 personal injury crashes and two fatal crashes.

During the enforcement campaign, 399 individuals were arrested for DWI, and over 10,000 were ticketed for speeding. Below is a breakdown of violations:

Troop Region Speed DWI Arrests Distracted Driving Child Restraint/Seat Belt Move Over Total Tickets A Western NY 917 32 104 1,474 15 4,359 B North Country 687 19 57 327 43 2,680 C Southern Tier 863 19 95 906 26 3,082 D Central NY 928 28 223 1,262 46 4,485 E Finger Lakes 974 48 114 726 16 3,806 F Upper Hudson Valley 1,190 45 115 751 24 3,330 G Capital Region 813 38 117 848 32 3,002 K Lower Hudson Valley 1,347 77 125 852 48 4,055 L Long Island 727 57 155 310 7 2,700 NYC New York City 195 3 60 412 1 1,808 T NYS Thruway 2,013 33 169 605 79 5,056

According to the New York State Police, the number of tickets issued decreased compared to the Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign that ran at this time last year. In the 2022 enforcement, 40,038 tickets were issued, and 441 individuals were arrested for DWI.