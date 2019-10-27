State Police investigating shots fired in Copake

COPAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police are investigating a report of shots fired overnight Sunday at a party in the Town of Copake.

Troopers were dispatched by Columbia County 911 at around 12:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting at a party on Waldorf Ridge Rd.

Police believe the incident is isolated and said there is no specific threat to the community.

State Police were assisted at the scene by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Copake Rescue and the Copake Fire Department.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. State Police are requesting anyone with any information on the party or the shooting to contact the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at Livingston, at 518-851-2972 or 518-851-3111.