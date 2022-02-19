FISHKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police responded on February 18 to the EZ Storage facility on Route 9D in Fishkill for reports of a serious assault. Troopers were dispatched around 8:45 a.m.

Investigators arrested Jamal A. Alsayes, 46, of Middletown on scene. He has since been charged with first-degree attempted murder.

The victim, a 66 year old man from Fishkill, remained in critical condition as of Saturday morning at Westchester Medical Center. Investigation revealed no direct danger to the community from the suspect.

Alsayes was arraigned in Wappinger Town Court and taken to Dutchess County Jail without bail. He is scheduled to appear in Fishkill Court on February 23 at 9:30 a.m.

This investigation remains ongoing, and will be updated as new information becomes available.