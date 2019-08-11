State Police investigating rollover tanker crash on I-87 Thruway

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Audiences helped the "Fast & Furious" spinoff "Hobbs & Shaw" take another lap at No. 1 even with an onslaught of four new major releases this weekend. From family films to R-rated adult fare, moviegoers had their pick as studios tried to capitalize on the waning days of summer. But although August can be a great opportunity for non-superhero films, it's not a sure thing. And this weekend some, such as "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark," fared better than others, like the Melissa McCarthy and Tiffany Haddish mob thriller "The Kitchen."

"There are always going to be casualties when there are this many openers," said Paul Dergarabedian, the senior media analyst for box office tracker Comscore. "They cannot always be lined up in the top four rankings."