MIDDLEBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police in Cobleskill are asking for help investigating a series of car burglaries that occurred Sunday.

Police said five car burglaries took place between 12:01 p.m. and 12:17 p.m. in the area of Vroman’s Nose hiking trail on Mill Valley Road. Each vehicle had smashed window and valuables that were in plain sight were taken.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Cobleskill State Police at 518-234-9400.