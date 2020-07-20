State Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash

BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A motorcyclist has died after he reportedly lost control and collided with sedan.

State Police say on Saturday around 4:20 p.m., they responded to a fatal accident on Grange Road in Brunswick. A preliminary investigation found that Zachary Rigenburgh, 31, of Valley Falls was traveling north when he reportedly lost control of his Harley Davidson motorcycle and crossed over into the southbound lane.

Police say Rifenburgh crashed into a Ford sedan and was thrown from his motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the sedan, Corey Larive, 28, was uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing.