State Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash

MOREAU, N.Y. (WTEN) – State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred in Saratoga County on Friday.

Troopers responded to a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of State Route 197 and Burt Road, in the town of Moreau, at approximately 5:43 p.m. on August 14.

The motorcycle’s rider, 24-year-old Tyler J. Hayward, was declared dead at the scene. The operator of the second vehicle 73-year-old Patrick Powers of South Glen Falls was not injured.

The incident is currently under investigation, anyone who may have witnessed the crash or events leading up to it are asked to contact Inv. Dyer at SP Wilton 518-583-7010.

