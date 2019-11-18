State Police investigating fatal hit-and-run

NORTHAMPTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police are currently investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened sometime between late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Police say a 46-year-old woman was found dead off the roadway on State Route 30 in the area of Sacandaga Outdoor Equipment. Early investigation by police determined that after hitting the woman, the involved vehicle left the scene.

State Police say they are looking for a red pickup truck with damage to its passenger side headlight.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident or know of a car that matches this description to please contact New York State Police at (518)-630-1700.

Police say the investigation into this incident is ongoing. More information will be released as it becomes available.