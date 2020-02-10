State Police investigating fatal crash on Thruway

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police is on the scene of a fatal rollover crash on the Thruway southbound near Exit 22.

State Police said the one-car rollover accident occurred at about 7:45 a.m. at mile marker 137.3 on I-87 southbound.

New York State Troopers, the local fire department, traffic safety, Thruway maintenance, and Emergency Medical Serviced responded to the scene.

State Police said the accident is not affecting traffic and there are no lane closures.

This story is developing. NEWS10 will continue to update as new information becomes available.