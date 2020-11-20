State Police investigating double fatal crash in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police are investigating a single-car fatal crash in Johnstown. Troopers said Alexander Simon 27, of Mayfield, and passenger, Zachary Luck 25, of Johnstown, were killed in the crash.

Police said that the car the two men were in was traveling on State Route 29 near County Highway 119 when the vehicle left the roadway. The vehicle hit several trees after leaving the roadway.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.