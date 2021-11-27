State police investigate village of Catskill homicide

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police say a woman has been arrested in connection with a homicide that happened around midnight, on November 27. Carrie Weisser, 32, of Catskill, has been charged with murder in the second degree, which is a felony.

The New York State Police and Catskill Police, with the assistance of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, are investigating the incident that occurred in the village of Catskill. Police say further details are being withheld of the investigation until the next of kin is notified.

Weisser was arraigned at the Town of Catskill Court. Police say she has been remanded to the Greene County Jail.