State Police investigating an officer-involved shooting in Herkimer County

News

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

DOLGEVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, at about 1:04 p.m., State Police and Dolgeville Police Department responded to a call at 203 Mers Way, in Dolgeville, for a report of a domestic-related stabbing. Police say, Carson Dobson, 24, is accused of breaking into a home and stabbing a victim several times before leaving the scene. 

According to police, their investigation showed Dobson was armed with a knife and a sword when he was located a short distance away from where the initial incident occurred. Dobson, police say refused to drop the weapons despite repeated attempts made by law enforcement and he was tased. 

Despite being tased, Dobson allegedly continued toward the officers and threatened them. State Police then fired their division-issued weapon, striking Dobson. Police say as a result he died at the scene.

The victim of the initial incident was taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries and is expected to be okay. Officials said the stabbing and the officer-involved shooting remain under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

3-Day Forecast

REMARKABLE WOMEN_2022_NOMINATE

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Search NEWS10