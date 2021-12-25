State Police investigating an officer-involved shooting in Herkimer County

DOLGEVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, at about 1:04 p.m., State Police and Dolgeville Police Department responded to a call at 203 Mers Way, in Dolgeville, for a report of a domestic-related stabbing. Police say, Carson Dobson, 24, is accused of breaking into a home and stabbing a victim several times before leaving the scene.

According to police, their investigation showed Dobson was armed with a knife and a sword when he was located a short distance away from where the initial incident occurred. Dobson, police say refused to drop the weapons despite repeated attempts made by law enforcement and he was tased.

Despite being tased, Dobson allegedly continued toward the officers and threatened them. State Police then fired their division-issued weapon, striking Dobson. Police say as a result he died at the scene.

The victim of the initial incident was taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries and is expected to be okay. Officials said the stabbing and the officer-involved shooting remain under investigation.