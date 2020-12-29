State Police investigating after woman seriously injured in Schenectady crash

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 22-year-old woman was airlifted to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries following a Monday night crash on I-890. Police say 38-year-old Colin S. Rochelle was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes when he struck Brittnei A. McFadden head-on.

Rochelle, who was also injured in the crash, was transported to Ellis Hospital for treatment.

The crash took place between exits six and seven at around 9:30 p.m. on December 28.

All westbound lanes were closed for several hours during the accident investigation, but all lanes are open at this time.

State Police are still investigating the crash.