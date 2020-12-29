State Police investigating after woman seriously injured in Schenectady crash

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 22-year-old woman was airlifted to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries following a Monday night crash on I-890. Police say 38-year-old Colin S. Rochelle was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes when he struck Brittnei A. McFadden head-on.
Rochelle, who was also injured in the crash, was transported to Ellis Hospital for treatment.
The crash took place between exits six and seven at around 9:30 p.m. on December 28.
All westbound lanes were closed for several hours during the accident investigation, but all lanes are open at this time.
State Police are still investigating the crash.
LATEST STORIES
- NYSP: Plattsburgh man arrested for having sexual contact with a child
- Donald Trump, Michelle Obama are most admired in 2020, Gallup poll finds
- Saratoga Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating alleged underage drinking at COVID Super Spreader party, local teachers said to own home where party occured
- New US dietary guidelines: No candy, cake for kids under 2
- NYS changes COVID-19 quarantine time to 10 days