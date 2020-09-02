State Police investigate suspicious vehicle fire at AMK Motorsports

New York State Police

MELROSE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are investigating a fire they suggest was set intentionally early Wednesday morning at AMK Motorsports. State Police were called to the scene on State Route 40 in Melrose at approximately 2:28 a.m. for a suspicious fire.

Police said three vehicles were damaged as a result of the fire which was extinguished by responding fire crews.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the fire was set intentionally. They said there is no evidence that the incident was a bombing. State Police continue to investigate.

