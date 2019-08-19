State Police investigate Sullivan County homicide

SUMMITVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10)— State Police and Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department responded at 8:50 AM to a report of a shooting at 286 Mount Vernon Rd., Summerville, NY and found a deceased female outside of the residence with multiple gunshot wounds.

She’s been identified as Ashley Greene, 33, of that residence.

The suspect was identified as Richard S. Boniface, 70, of Ski Run Rd. In the town of Mamakating. Boniface fled the scene in a 2006 Ford F250 pick up. The vehicle was located off of Roosa Gap Road in Mamakating.

After an intensive search Boniface’s body was located about a hundred yards into the woods, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

