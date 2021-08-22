State Police investigate Shoreham armed robbery

SHOREHAM, Vt. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, August 11, Rutland State Police responded to a report of an armed robbery, in the morning at the Maplefields Service Center, in Shoreham.

The armed man can be seen from the store surveillance video, Police said spending several minutes shopping at the store before approaching the counter with beverages and other items.

Police say the armed man asked the store clerk for cigarettes, displayed a knife, and demanded the clerk hand over money from the cash drawer. He then fled the store with a bottled beverage, coffee, and two packets of cigarettes.

He is described as:

Approximately 5’9″

Short brown hair,

Wearing a black sweatshirt with “OLD ORCHARD” displayed front, green pants, dark-colored baseball hat with gold/yellow brim, camouflaged print

Gaiter style Facemask print

Anyone with information that may be relevant to this investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Rutland at 802-773-9101. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.