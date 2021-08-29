State Police investigate illegal dumping into Arrowhead Mountain Lake

CHITTENDEN, Vt. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, August 29, around 7 a.m., the Georgia and Milton fire departments responded to a location at Arrowhead Mountain Lake, of what appeared to be a substantial amount of motor oil that had been dumped into the lake.

Fire Department crews took measures to contain the spill, Vermont State Police said, which is currently being cleaned up by contractors hired by the Vermont State hazardous materials (HAZMAT) team.

VSP along with an Environmental Enforcement Officer from the Vermont Department of Natural Resources responded to the scene to investigate the incident, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Agency of Natural Resources or the State Police.