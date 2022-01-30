State Police investigate homicide in Richmondville

RICHMONDVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, at about 11:19 p.m., New York State Police responded to a report of an unknown disturbance at a 300 block area of Hite Road in Richmondville. Police say an adult male was discovered deceased inside his home.

According to a report, police said the man is a victim of a possible homicide. They say it is believed to be an isolated incident and does not appear to be an ongoing threat to the public.

Police say the incident is currently under investigation. This is a developing story and will be updated as NEWS10 learns more.