ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – State Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Interstate 787, Exit 4B south bound. One person, operating a snowmobile, has died after colliding with a tractor trailer.

No one else was injured in the accident. All south bound lanes are closed at this time and traffic is being diverted off of exit 4A.

Updates will be added as they become available.