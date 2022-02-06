State police investigate fatal multi-vehicle crash on Northway

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, at about 4:00 a.m., State Police responded to a multi-car crash northbound on the Adirondack Northway (I-87) between exits 12 and 13S. Police say two fatalities have occurred as a result of the crash.

According to police two adults, a man and a woman were killed. Police say the incident is currently under investigation. No Further information is available at this time.

Police had closed sections of the Northway, in both directions, for several hours. All lanes have reopened around 10:30 a.m.

This is a developing story, check back with NEWS10 for further updates. If you have any pictures or videos of the crash, you can send them to news@news10.com.