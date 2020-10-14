State Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in the City of Hudson. Police say the crash happened around 2 p.m. on Prospect Avenue.

Police continue to investigate the crash. NEWS10 will provide updates as they become available.

