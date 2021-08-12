State Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Chateaugay

CHATEAUGAY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, August 11, around 7:27 p.m., New York State Police responded to a report of a motorcycle crash on State Route 374 in Chateaugay.

Zachery G. LaClair, 28, of Bangor, was traveling south on State Route 374 when his motorcycle ran off the west shoulder, of the roadway.

State Police investigation revealed at the scene, a 2018 Harley Davidson operated by LaClair, was ejected from his motorcycle and died as a result of the crash.

An autopsy will be performed by the Franklin County Coroner Brian Langdon, at the University of Vermont, Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital, in Plattsburgh.