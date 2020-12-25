State Police investigate fatal fire in Halfmoon

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – State Police responded to a structure fire at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the town of Halfmoon. As a result, one woman has died and another was transported to Albany Medical Center for smoke inhalation.

State Police have confirmed the death of Dorothea Roberts, 73, of Halfmoon. Roberts was at home with her daughter, 53-year-old Evelyn Spika also of Halfmoon, when the fire broke out. Spika woke to heavy smoke but was able to get out of the home in time. Spika and responding Troopers were unable to re-enter the residence due to the heavy smoke and fire. She was transported to Albany Medical Center by Flight Med for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Halfmoon Fire Department and Clifton Park-Waterford Fire Department responded to the scene to extinguish the fire.

The autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow, Dec. 26, at Saratoga Hospital.

The investigation into the fire continues and is being assisted by Saratoga County Fire Investigators.