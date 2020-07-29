State Police investigate fatal crash in Knox

KNOX, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police (NYSP) have confirmed a fatal crash on Middle Road in Knox. Troopers say they found a car in a ditch and the deceased was the only person in the vehicle.
The crash is under investigation, stay with NEWS10 on air and online for more information.
