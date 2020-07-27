State Police investigate drowning at Peebles Island State Park

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police (NYSP) are investigating a drowning that occurred on Sunday at Peebles Island State Park. Troopers say two hikers noticed a woman face down in the water.

The hikers pulled the woman out of the water and began life-saving procedures They were assisted by a man who came to the park to swim with the victim. The victim, identified as Kyle Reddington, 26, of Troy, was transported via ambulance to Samaritan Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

The incident remains under investigation.

