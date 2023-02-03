MILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At around 2:30 a.m. on February 1, State Troopers observed a vehicle violating Vehicle and Traffic Laws on Geyser Road. Troopers followed the vehicle and witnessed it driving off the road while trying to turn onto Stone Church Road.

The vehicle struck a utility pole and then a nearby home. The driver then exited the vehicle and fled into the woods on foot. Police located the suspect and identified him as Joel M. Burgess, 43, of Greenfield. Burgess was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and Ability Impaired by Drugs.

Burgess was transported to the Saratoga Hospital but was uncooperative and refused to provide a blood sample to determine drug and alcohol content. Police located drugs in the vehicle. Burgess was released and issued tickets to appear at the Milton Town Court on February 21.