State Police help elderly woman

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – State Police Troopers in Latham helped out an elderly woman, who ran out of gas on Route 9. Troopers found the elderly driver walking down the roadway near her disabled vehicle.

According to a post on the New York State Police Facebook page, when Troopers from SP Latham had stopped to check on the disabled vehicle, they found the older woman did not have a way to call for help.

The Troopers then drove the woman to a local gas station, bought her some gas, and got her back on the road.