NEW YORK (NEWS10) — State Police Troop B & G Headquarters in Ray Brook and Latham are hiring non-sworn vacancies for maintenance assistants. Interested candidates should submit an application, including a memorandum of intent, complete résumé, and transcripts by February 9 to personnelresumes@troopers.ny.gov with the subject line: Attention: Non-Sworn Hiring Unit.

Interested candidates should familiarize themselves with duties and responsibilities. Duties include:

Perform routine, repetitive maintenance, installation, and repair tasks in one or a combination of the mechanical, building construction, motor equipment, and electrical trades.

Perform journey-level activities involving maintenance and repair work on structures and equipment under supervision, or after receiving detailed instructions, to learn and perfect skills.

The minimum qualifications are candidates should have two years of experience in either maintenance or mechanical work supervised by a skilled trades worker, or have completed an appropriate two-year technical school course.