State Police Halloween enforcement numbers

(NEWS10) – State Police say their Troopers issued 21,467 tickets and arrested 280 people for impaired driving during the annual Halloween Enforcement Campaign. It began on October 25, 2019, and continued through Friday, November 1, 2019.

Troopers set up sobriety checkpoints across the state of New York, added additional officers for DWI patrols and pulled over drivers using their cellphone while driving. Troopers used both marked cars and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement (CITE) vehicles to make it easier to stop drivers who are breaking the law.

In the Capital Region, law enforcement from Troop G issued 886 tickets for speeding, arrested 33 people for driving while intoxicated, issued 134 tickets for distracted driving, another 67 tickets for seatbelt violations and ticketed 26 people for not moving over for an emergency vehicle. Troopers issued 2,356 tickets in total, including other violations, in the Capital Region.

Data provided by NYS Police

Across the state Troopers issued 7,852 tickets for speeding, 714 tickets were issued for distracted driving, 599 people were ticketed for seatbelt violations, 280 people were arrested for DWI and 242 people were ticketed for not moving over for emergency vehicles.

In addition, other law enforcement throughout the state issued 40,272 tickets for various traffic violations, including impaired driving, speeding, distracted driving, seat belt infractions and move over law violations.