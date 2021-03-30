State police find cocaine, meth, and MDMA during traffic stop

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police in Latham Saturday arrested Tyler Jackson, 28, of Saratoga Springs on drug charges following a traffic stop.

Police say Saturday night around 10:15 p.m. they pulled Jackson over for a series of traffic violations while on I-87 south near the I-90 interchange. When the Troopers spoke with Jackson, they reportedly saw signs of drug use and asked Jackson to step out of the car. While stepping out Jackson reportedly threw a small baggie with cocaine into the right lane of the road which was then picked up by patrols.

Additionally, police say a probable cause search found Jackson to be in possession of around 3.3 grams of cocaine, 2 grams of methamphetamine, 8 grams of MDMA, as well as drug paraphernalia.

Police charged Jackson with the following:

  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree (B felony)
  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th degree (D felony)
  • Tampering with Physical Evidence (E felony)
  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree (A misdemeanor)
  • Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia (A misdemeanor).

Jackson was taken into custody and transported to SP Latham for processing. He was then brought to Albany County Jail to await arraignment.

