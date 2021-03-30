State police find cocaine, meth, and MDMA during traffic stop

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police in Latham Saturday arrested Tyler Jackson, 28, of Saratoga Springs on drug charges following a traffic stop.

Police say Saturday night around 10:15 p.m. they pulled Jackson over for a series of traffic violations while on I-87 south near the I-90 interchange. When the Troopers spoke with Jackson, they reportedly saw signs of drug use and asked Jackson to step out of the car. While stepping out Jackson reportedly threw a small baggie with cocaine into the right lane of the road which was then picked up by patrols.

Additionally, police say a probable cause search found Jackson to be in possession of around 3.3 grams of cocaine, 2 grams of methamphetamine, 8 grams of MDMA, as well as drug paraphernalia.

Police charged Jackson with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3 rd degree (B felony)

degree (B felony) Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5 th degree (D felony)

degree (D felony) Tampering with Physical Evidence (E felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7 th degree (A misdemeanor)

degree (A misdemeanor) Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia (A misdemeanor).

Jackson was taken into custody and transported to SP Latham for processing. He was then brought to Albany County Jail to await arraignment.