State Police continue to investigate the 2004 homicide of a Brian Galusha

CHARLESTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troop G and State Police in Fonda continue to investigate the 2004 homicide of Brian Galusha.

On July 24, 2004, Brian Galusha, 28, of Fultonville attended an engagement party at 1058 South Green Road in the town of Root, in Montgomery County. Later that evening, he was seen leaving the party on foot.

After 3:00 a.m. on July 25, State Police responded to reports of a seriously injured subject lying in the roadway. When Troopers arrived at the scene, they found Galusha lying face down in the road near 211 N. Green Road in the town of Charleston. He had serious injuries and was airlifted to Albany Medical Center where he later died.

Galusha’s cause of death was skull fractures and a brain injury caused by blunt force trauma. His death was ruled a homicide.

The State Police Troop G Major Crimes Unit and the BCI Unit at SP Fonda have made a concentrated effort to solve this homicide.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the New York State Police at 518-783-3211.