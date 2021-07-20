State Police: Cohoes man arrested for following teen in Walmart parking lot

BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10)- New York State Police say they arrested a 22-year-old Cohoes man after he allegedly stalked a 15-year-old in the parking lot of the Walmart on Hoosick Road in Brunswick Monday night.

State Police say Delijah J. Dunham followed the female teen through the parking lot yelling comments of a sexual nature at her. They say the victim asked Dunham to stop multiple times telling him she was underage.

They allege Dunham continued to follow the teen who locked herself in a vehicle, waiting for a family member to come out of the store.

State Police say they were able to locate Dunham at the scene. He was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, stalking, and harassment. He was scheduled to appear in Brunswick Town Court at a later date.