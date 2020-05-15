State Police charge two people involved in serious injury Northway crash

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police arrested Dung Nguyen, 50, of Plattsburgh and Henry Kwan, 66, of Plattsburgh after being involved in a crash on the Northway.

Police charged Nguyen with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th degree (D felony), Vehicular Assault 2nd degree (E felony), and Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs (misdemeanor). Kwan was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th degree (D felony).

Police say Nguyen was driving a 2012 Acura MDX that was involved in a single-car, serious injury crash on the Northway in Moreau on March 15. Just before 8:00 p.m., police say Nguyen’s car left the Northway traveling north, went through a ditch, and stuck a tree. Nguyen and his passenger Henry Kwan were reportedly both seriously injured in the crash and flown to Albany Medical Center for treatment.

During their investigation, police say they found a quantity of cocaine inside the car and it was determined that Nguyen was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash.

Police say both men turned themselves in at SP Wilton after they were released from the hospital. Nguyen and Kwan were each processed and issued an appearance ticket for Moreau Town Court at a later date.

