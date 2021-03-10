State Police charge Troy man with attempted murder

BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, State Police in Brunswick arrested William Huber, 34, of Troy. He was charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both class B felonies. Huber was reportedly charged in connection with the detonation of an improvised explosive device that blew up under a vehicle in the town of Schaghticoke last Monday.

Police say around 4:30 a.m. on March 1, they responded to a home in the area of New Turnpike Road in Schaghticoke for a report of an explosion. An initial investigation found the victim started his 2020 Ford 150, which was parked outside his home, and began to pull forward when an explosive device detonated under the truck. The victim was said to be uninjured.

The victim had reportedly been targeted and police say there is no threat to public safety. On March 9, State Police executed a search warrant at Huber’s home and secured evidence related to the crime. Huber was taken into custody without incident. He was arraigned in Schaghticoke Town Court and remanded to Rensselaer County Jail without bail.