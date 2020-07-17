State police charge 3 for felony possession in Hudson

KINDERHOOK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police say they arrested Hudson residents Jamie L. Van Alphen, 35, and Xavier Anderson, 29, and Khashand Branch, 20, of Catskill on felony drug charges.

On Tuesday, following an investigation, the Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team of the New York State Police executed a search warrant on Fairview Avenue. They say they found about 235 grams of MDMA or ecstasy and 30 grams of Xanax.

All three were charged with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. Second-degree criminal possession on its own carries up to a life sentence.

