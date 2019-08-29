State Police aviation crew helps rescue little girl and her puppy

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–An aviation crew with the New York State Police is being credited with helping to rescue a little girl and her puppy last week in the town of Franklin.

On Friday, 5-year-old Destiny and her dog Harley were missing from a residence on Grange Hall Road. Sgt. Tricia Angelini, Sgt. Daryl Haberneck and Trooper Andrew Broderick were training in a helicopter in Troy when they got the call and flew to the scene.

The search began and in about ten minutes the crew spotted Destiny and Harley. They instructed the ground crews to her location to carry out the rescue. She and the puppy were both unharmed.