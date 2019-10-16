State Police attempt to identify theft suspects

CLIFTON PARK (NEWS10) — State police in Clifton Park are asking for help identifying the women in the following images.

On September 7, a victim had their credit cards stolen from their purse while eating at Panera Bread in Clifton Park. The credit cards were allegedly used to make purchases at Target in Clifton Park and Walgreens in Halfmoon totaling $2,800.

Troopers said they belive these women are connected to that identity theft investigation. They are wanted for questioning in an investigation into a larceny and identity theft.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the individuals pictured below, please contact Inv. Cronin at State Police Clifton Park, 518-383-8583.